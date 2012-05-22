SANTIAGO May 22 Chilean state copper miner Codelco confirmed on Tuesday it is starting talks with global miner Anglo American Plc to explore whether "it can reach points of agreement" to defuse a bitter spat over an option for the London-listed miner's south-central Chile assets.

Codelco said in a statement the talks, which have a month-long window in a break from legal proceedings, will be confidential. It added the talks would seek to "overcome the controversy." (Reporting By Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)