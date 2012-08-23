BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
* Anglo, Codelco reach deal in bitter copper spat
* Valuation takes into account Anglo's sale to Mitsubishi
SANTIAGO Aug 23 World No.1 copper producer Chile will reap more than $1.3 billion in taxes from sales of Anglo American's south-central Sur properties, state miner Codelco said on Thursday.
"Over $1.3 billion in taxes are generated for the Chilean state," Codelco said on its website. "... Due to Anglo's sale to Mitsubishi in November 2011, as well as the transactions that now involve Mitsui and Codelco."
Anglo agreed to sell a stake in its Sur assets to Chilean rival Codelco at a discount to the market price, ending a bruising 10-month battle between the mining titans, they said earlier on Thursday.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.