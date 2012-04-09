BRIEF-Shire reports positive results in phase 1b study of skin swelling drug Lanadelumab
* No serious adverse events or discontinuations due to adverse events were observed at all doses studied
SANTIAGO, April 9 Chile Codelco copper giant CEO Diego Hernandez told Reuters he does not see spot copper TC/RC charges falling further.
Copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) are paid by miners to smelters for converting copper concentrate into refined metal. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* No serious adverse events or discontinuations due to adverse events were observed at all doses studied
BRASILIA, Feb 23 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday its board had approved that a dividend of 4.7 billion reais ($1.53 billion), or 0.91 reais per share, be paid to shareholders.
* Continues to view Russia as a very attractive market and expects to see further growth in coming quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: