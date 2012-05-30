SANTIAGO May 30 The board of Chile's Colbun said on Wednesday it had recommended its HidroAysen mega hydropower joint venture hold off submitting an environmental impact study for a transmission line, saying the country's regulations need to be cleared up.

The 2,750 megawatt, $3.2 billion Hidroaysen project has faced an uphill battle against public opinion, as environmental and social groups in Chile increasingly oppose massive energy projects in the world's top copper producer. (Reporting By Santiago newsroom; Editing by Gary Hill)