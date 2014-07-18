SANTIAGO, July 18 Production at Collahuasi, one of the world's largest copper mines, will be slightly higher in 2014 than last year, the company's chief executive Jorge Gomez said on Friday.

The Chilean mine produced 444,509 tonnes of refined copper in 2013.

"We think that we are going to be slightly above what we produced in 2013," Gomez said to journalists.

Collahuasi is a partnership between Glencore Xstrata and Anglo American Plc. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero)