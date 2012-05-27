UPDATE 7-Oil edges up as bullish bets on rising prices hit record high
* U.S. drillers add five rigs in week to Feb. 24 (Moves dateline to New York, adds latest prices, fresh quotes and Genscape data)
SANTIAGO May 27 The world's No. 3 copper mine, Chile's Collahuasi, is gradually resuming mining operations following the accidental death of a worker late Saturday, spokeswoman Bernardita Fernandez told Reuters on Sunday.
Julio Patricio Pinones, 37, was killed at the mine while working with drilling equipment, Collahuasi's union said on its website. Pinones is the third worker to die in an accident at Collahuasi this year.
Collahuasi "voluntarily halted operations in all its areas after the worker death ... and has been gradually restarting operations on Sunday," Fernandez said. "The specific area where the accident happened will be halted until an investigation into (the death) is complete," she added.
Collahuasi did not say what impact the temporary stoppage could have on output.
The mine was beset by work stoppages, bad weather and accidents last year, triggering a 10 percent tumble in output to about 453,000 tonnes of copper - its lowest production figure since 2007. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Anthony Esposito)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex on Monday reported a narrower quarterly loss for the fourth quarter of 2016 at $1.58 billion (32.6 billion pesos), a loss more than 80 percent smaller than the year-earlier period. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
ANKARA, Feb 27 Turkey on Monday criticised Austria after its foreign minister said President Tayyip Erdogan was not welcome to campaign among Turks living in Austria for a referendum to be held in Turkey in April.