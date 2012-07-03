SANTIAGO, July 3 The world's No. 3 copper mine,
Chile's Collahuasi, has contracted with Spain's Solarpack to
build a 25-megawatt solar energy park to supply about 13 percent
of the mine's power needs during the day, it said on Tuesday.
Global miners Anglo American Plc and Xstrata Plc
each own 44 percent of the deposit. A Japanese
consortium led by Mitsui & Co Ltd is a minority
stakeholder.
The solar complex, which Collahuasi said will be Chile's
biggest, will reduce the mine's energy costs once it comes
online in late 2013. The deal give it preferential rights to buy
power from another Solarpack project in Chile's mineral-rich
north, it said in a statement.
Years of underinvestment, a destructive 8.8 magnitude
earthquake in 2010, droughts and the country's long, thin shape
have debilitated Chile's power grid, drawing increasing
criticism from energy-intensive mining firms.
Environmental groups are increasingly opposing power
projects ranging from coal-fired thermoelectric plants in
Chile's northern Atacama, the world's driest desert, to
hydropower dams in the wild southern Patagonia region.
Soaring power costs and uncertainty over supply have pushed
miners to look toward building their own energy complexes.
Collahuasi was beset by work stoppages, bad weather and
accidents last year, triggering a 10 percent tumble in output to
about 453,284 tonnes of copper, its lowest production since
2007.
Collahuasi declined to comment on the cost of the project.
