SANTIAGO, Nov 28 (Reuters)- Chile's giant Collahuasi mine on Monday
confirmed workers on two shifts have downed tools at the world's No. 3
copper mine, and said its plants were fully operational, suggesting output
was not affected.
Union leaders said both shifts had halted work over fears of coming
layoffs, and one said output was "paralyzed."
Collahuasi, owned by miners Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo American (AAL.L),
mines around 3 percent of the world's copper.
