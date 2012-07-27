SANTIAGO, July 27 The world's No. 3 copper mine, Chile's Collahuasi, expects its production of the industrial metal to improve in the second half of the year versus the first six months, but its full-year output will likely be below last year's, a company senior executive said on Friday.

Collahuasi, which produces around 3 percent of the world's red metal and is owned jointly by Anglo American Plc and Xstrata Plc, churned out 453,000 tonnes of copper last year. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)