* Collahuasi's output fell 10 pct last yr to 453,000 T
* Mine plagued by work stoppages, bad weather, accidents
* Production expected to increase in H2 2012 on ore grades
(Adds company executive's comments, details)
SANTIAGO, July 27 The world's No. 3 copper mine,
Chile's Collahuasi, expects its production of the industrial
metal to improve in the second half of the year versus the first
six months, but its full-year output will likely still be below
last year's, a company executive said on Friday.
Output at Collahuasi, which is jointly controlled by Anglo
American Plc and Xstrata Plc, tumbled 10 percent
in 2011 from a year earlier. Work stoppages, bad weather and
accidents pulled copper output down to about 453,284 tonnes, its
lowest production since 2007.
"Regarding what we're expecting for the second half, we're
going to have an improvement over the first half ... there's an
improvement in ore grades," Xstrata's appointed president for
Collahuasi, Roberto Darouiche, told reporters.
When asked if Collahuasi could make up for its shortfall in
production to beat last year's output, Darouiche said "given the
situation, it's not going to be possible."
Anglo reported earlier on Friday that attributable
production at Collahuasi, from its 44 percent stake in the mine,
fell 38 percent to 63,900 tonnes during the first six months of
the year, due partially lower ore grades.
Total first-half output at Collahuasi therefore likely
reached 145,000 tonnes, or less than a third of what the mine
produced in 2011.
Two workers accidentally lost their lives at Collahuasi in
separate incidents earlier this year, prompting the mine to
temporarily suspend some operations.
Collahuasi expects to have ready in the second half of the
year an environmental impact study for its expansion plans which
seek to double annual production, Darouiche added.
The expansion aims to boost annual output to between
800,000 tonnes and 1,000,000 tonnes.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito;
Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Marguerita Choy)