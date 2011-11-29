SANTIAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters)- Chile's giant Collahuasi mine is evaluating the impact of a workers' stoppage on output and has implemented a contingency plan, a company source said on Tuesday.

Some workers in Collahuasi, which is the world's No. 3 copper mine, on Monday downed tools over fears of coming layoffs. The company later on Monday announced it had laid off a "limited" number of workers, a move that could heighten tensions between management and the union. Union sources have said production is paralyzed and one said workers' had control over stock piles.

Officials for Collahuasi, which produces roughly 3 percent of the world's copper and is owned by miners Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo American (AAL.L), produced 504,000 tonnes of copper in 2010, when output was hit by a month-long strike. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer)