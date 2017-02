SANTIAGO Feb 21 Operations at the world's No. 3 copper mine, Chile's Collahuasi, should gradually start to normalize on Wednesday after being stopped pending investigation into a fatal accident, a company source said Tuesday.

Collahuasi, which produced 504,000 tonnes of copper in 2010, halted all mining, plant and port operations after a worker died in an accident at its sulfide plant on Monday afternoon. (Reporting By Fabian Cambero. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer)