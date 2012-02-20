SANTIAGO Feb 20 The world's No. 3 copper mine, Chile's Collahuasi has resumed extraction operations after they were halted on Sunday due to severe snow, mine operator spokeswoman Bernardita Fernandez told Reuters on Monday morning.

The mine's output was not affected by the extreme weather, she said.

The mine, owned jointly by Anglo American Plc and Xstrata Plc, produced 504,000 tonnes of copper in 2010. Chile's copper-rich northern region has been hit by heavy rains, snow and hail in the past few days.

