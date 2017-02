SANTIAGO Feb 22 The world's No. 3 copper mine, Chile's Collahuasi, has resumed mining operations after halting them following the death of a worker, spokeswoman Bernardita Fernandez said in a statement early on Wednesday.

Collahuasi halted all mining, plant and port operations after a worker died in an accident at its sulfide plant on Monday afternoon, Fernandez told Reuters on Tuesday.

