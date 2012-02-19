SANTIAGO Feb 19 The world's No. 3 copper mine, Chile's Collahuasi has halted extraction operations due to severe snow, a union official told Reuters late on Sunday afternoon.

"Operations have been stopped," union leader Cristian Arancibia said. "They're bringing down all the workers from the deposit."

It was not immediately clear how the weather could affect output at the mine, owned jointly by Anglo American and Xstrata, which produced 504,000 tonnes of copper in 2010. A mine spokeperson was not immediately available for comment.

Severe rain, snow and hail have hit Chile's copper-rich north in the past few days. (Reporting By Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by Simon Gardner, Diane Craft)