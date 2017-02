SANTIAGO Oct 29 A group of workers at the world's third-largest copper deposit, Chile's Collahuasi mine (AAL.L) XTA.L, ended a partial work stoppage begun early on Saturday after reaching an agreement with management over bonus payments, the company said in a statement.

The union also indicated via Twitter that it had called off the protest. (Reporting by Moises Avila; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Peter Cooney)