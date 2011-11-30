SANTIAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters)- Workers at Chile's giant Collahuasi mine have ended a two-day labor stoppage that disrupted output, the operator of the world's No.3 copper mine said early on Wednesday.

Collahuasi said on Tuesday its copper concentrate output was halted and its copper cathode output limited due to the stoppage, which started on Monday over feared lay-offs.

Collahuasi, which is owned by miners Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo American (AAL.L), produced 504,000 tonnes of copper in 2010, when output was hit by a month-long strike. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero. Writing by Simon Gardner)