* Company says stoppage has no great impact on production
* About a third of unionized workers protest over bonus
(Adds comments from company and union, details)
SANTIAGO Oct 29 About 250 workers at the
world's No. 3 copper deposit, Chile's Collahuasi mine, refused
to start their morning shift on Saturday in protest over a
bonus payment, union leader Manuel Munoz said.
In a statement, the company said "operations have been
regaining normality progressively without a great impact on
production."
Collahuasi, which accounts for around 3 percent of global
mined copper output, is jointly owned by global miners Xstrata
XTA.L and Anglo American (AAL.L).
Talks with company officials were planned for around 3 p.m.
local time (1800 GMT), said Cristian Arancibia, another union
leader.
Night-shift workers on their way out also joined the
protest, meaning about a third of the mine's roughly 1,500
unionized workers were demonstrating.
The union said the protest was slowing some processing as
workers blocked access to the mine, which also kept outsourced
contract workers from entering.
"The protest is for an indefinite period of time and it
rejects the company's move to reduce the bonus payment, which
goes against agreements that were reached," Arancibia said.
The company said it condemned the protest, "considering
that we have kept in constant contact with the union
leadership, manifesting the administration's willingness to
revise the bonus payment during the second half of the year."
Collahuasi produced 504,000 tonnes of copper in 2010, when
output was hit by a month-long strike. The mine expects to
produce 500,000 tonnes of copper this year. [ID:nN1E77U1BC]
Relations between the union and management have been tense
over the bonus payments since last year's strike. Saturday's
protest came as the union prepared to hold internal elections.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Moises Avila; Writing by
Hilary Burke; Editing by Paul Simao and John O'Callaghan)