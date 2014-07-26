SANTIAGO, July 26 Workers at Chile's Collahuasi copper went on strike on Saturday after one of their colleagues died, a union chief told Reuters on Saturday.

Morning-shift workers scheduled to head up to the mine, perched 4,440 meters above sea level in the rugged northern Andean region of Tarapaca, decided to down tools after they heard about the death.

"Collahuasi's workers are having a workday of reflection, paralyzing production areas for health and safety," the mine's union said on its Twitter account.

Collahuasi is a partnership between Glencore Plc and Anglo American Plc. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Additional reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Anthony Esposito, editing by John Stonestreet)