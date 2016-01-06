SANTIAGO Jan 6 Chile's competition regulator accused supermarket chains Cencosud and SMU and the local unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc of participating in a price-fixing scheme involving fresh chicken, local media reported on Wednesday.

The regulator is looking to fine each company around $22 million for their alleged participation in the scheme, local papers Pulso and Diario Financiero reported. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)