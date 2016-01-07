(Adds comments from Chilean president, finance minister)
SANTIAGO Jan 7 Chile's president and finance
minister said on Thursday that price-fixing threatens the
economy and called on lawmakers to pass legislation that would
stiffen fines and impose jail time on those who commit
collusion.
Citing a recent price-fixing scheme by three supermarket
chains, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes said such collusion is a
threat to the "efficiency and productivity of the economy."
The government hopes the bill, which is being discussed in
Congress, will be approved by the end of January.
"I want to ask lawmakers of all political stripes to support
the government's initiative to end once and for all this
sensation of impunity in cases of collusion," President Michelle
Bachelet told reporters at the presidential palace.
On Wednesday, Chile's competition regulator accused
supermarket chains Cencosud, SMU, and the
local unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc of participating in a
price-fixing scheme involving fresh chicken.
It was the second time in three months that the regulator
said it had uncovered collusion affecting consumers.
In October, it accused Chilean forestry company CMPC
of colluding with a unit of Swedish-owned SCA
for at least a decade to control nearly 90 percent of the
nation's toilet paper and tissue sales, keeping prices higher.
"This is very bad for confidence and is another blow to the
legitimacy of the system," said Valdes, speaking to reporters at
the Finance Ministry. "This goes beyond the specific case only
and has collateral effects that are deeply negative."
Cencosud's shares were down 4.6 percent in midday trading.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Anthony Esposito; Writing by
