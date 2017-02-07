SANTIAGO Feb 7 Construction activity in Chile
fell 4.1 percent in December, its worst performance in more than
seven years, an industry body said on Tuesday, underlining
Chile's difficulties with jump-starting its sluggish economy.
The large drop in December follows a 3.9 percent fall in
November, the CChC industry body said in a press release. It
added that new construction permits fell 34 percent in annual
terms in December, which followed a 29.9 percent fall in
November.
"Construction activity reflects what is happening in diverse
sectors of the economy and, lamentably, we continue to be
witness to a weak trend growth rate," CChC director of studies
Javier Hurtado said in a statement.
Companies, households and banks, which have tightened their
credit in recent years, continue to act with caution, he added.
Chile registered growth of 1.5 percent in 2016,
amid low prices for its key export, copper, and a fall in
investment.
Salfacorp, Socovesa, Paz, and
Besalco, among other companies, participate in the
Chilean construction sector.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Gram Slattery;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)