SANTIAGO, June 8 Chile's government will send a
bill to congress that contains measures to protect jobs as part
of an economic contingency plan aimed at mitigating the impact
of global financial turbulence, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain
said on Friday.
Larrain said it was not guaranteed the government would use
the job measures, but that it wanted to be prepared. Larrain had
said only last week the government was not yet planning to
implement its contingency plan.
The government drew up its emergency plan last year to
protect liquidity, jobs and foster investment. Officials said
earlier this year the government could tap sovereign wealth fund
savings if necessary, which total around $20 billion.
