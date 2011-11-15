SANTIAGO, Nov 15 Arauco, the forestry arm of
Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN, said on Tuesday it
would receive a further $254 million from insurers by year-end to
cover the balance of damages stemming from a devastating quake
last year.
Arauco told Chile's market regulator that $158 million of that
figure would be added to its 2011 pretax profit. It said that
including $278 million already paid out by insurers, Arauco will
end up receiving a total of $532 million in overall payments from
insurers to cover quake damage.
Chile's Copec is one of the world's top five wood pulp
exporters.