SANTIAGO, Sept 15 Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN on Thursday placed $59.7 million worth of 8-1/2 year bonds denominated in inflation-indexed peso units with a yield of 3.4 percent in the local market, a Santiago bourse source said.

Copec is one of the top-weighted stock in the blue-chip IPSA index .IPSA and is among the world's five largest wood pulp exporters. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by Simon Gardner & Theodore d'Afflisio)