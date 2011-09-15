(Updates with Copec confirms places bond)

SANTIAGO, Sept 15 Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN said on Thursday it placed $59.7 million worth of 10 year bonds denominated in inflation-indexed peso units with a yield of 3.4 percent in the local market.

A bourse source had earlier said the bond's duration was 8-1/2 years.

Copec is one of the top-weighted stock in the blue-chip IPSA index .IPSA and is among the world's five largest wood pulp exporters. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by Simon Gardner and Chizu Nomiyama)