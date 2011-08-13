SANTIAGO Aug 12 Chile's embattled government on Friday approved a controversial coal mine project in the country's southern Patagonia region, despite strong opposition from environmental groups and local residents.

Environment Minister Maria Ignacia Benitez said the government had given the greenlight for the $530 million Mina Invierno project being developed by Minera Isla Riesco, a joint venture between industrial conglomerate Copec's COP.SN and shipping company Ultramar.

The approval comes as conservative President Sebastian Pinera is grappling with growing protests against his policies by students, environmentalists and miners.

COPEC said in April it would start shipments from Isla Riesco, which will supply electricity generators, in the first half of 2013. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Paul Simao)