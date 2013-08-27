BRIEF-Quintiles IMS Holdings says unit entered into an amendment to its senior secured credit facility
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc- on March 7 unit entered into an amendment to its senior secured credit facility - sec filing
SANTIAGO Aug 27 Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec's second-quarter net profit jumped nearly threefold year-on-year, boosted by stronger forestry, fuel and fishing operations.
Copec reaped roughly $246.3 million between April and June, the company said on Monday night, above the $195 million forecast in a Reuters poll.
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc- on March 7 unit entered into an amendment to its senior secured credit facility - sec filing
* Childrens Place Inc- board of directors has approved a new $250 million share repurchase program
* GM says "even less interested" in FCA tie-up than before (Adds details, analyst, context)