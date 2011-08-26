* Forestry arm helps boost Q2 net to $272.5 mln

* Copec says cellulose prices, sustained demand support (Updates with Copec earnings statement, background)

SANTIAGO, Aug 26 Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec's COP.SN second-quarter profit rose 7.9 percent from a year earlier, boosted by higher revenue in the forestry sector due to high prices and sustained demand.

Net profit rose to $272.5 million from $252.5 million for the April-June period a year earlier, the company said in statement to Chile's market regulator on Friday. The market expected profits to increase 16 percent to $293 million, according to the median forecast of four analysts polled by Reuters.

Copec is the top-weighted stock in the blue-chip IPSA index and is among the world's five largest wood pulp exporters. It also has fuel distribution and fishing divisions.

"The increase in the company's gross margin is basically due to the better performance of the forestry sector, especially in cellulose, where prices have remained at important levels for more than 12 months, due to sustained demand from China and other markets," Copec said.

Sales volumes picked up as operations recovered from a devastating earthquake early last year, the conglomerate added.

In 2010, the company's net profit rose 76 percent to $1.014 billion as higher wood pulp prices offset the impact of last year's quake, which shut down processing plants in the devastated south-central region.

Celulosa Arauco, Copec's wood pulp unit and one of the world's largest pulp producers, said last week it expected its production to increase around 30 percent this year from 2010 levels and is looking to further expand its output capacity. [ID:nN1E77G1EZ]

Chile's government earlier this month gave the green light for a controversial $530 million Mina Invierno coal project being developed by Minera Isla Riesco, a joint venture between Copec and shipping company Ultramar. [ID:nN1E77B1TZ]

Copec shares closed up 1.19 percent on Friday, before results were announced, outpacing a 0.18 percent gain on the wider IPSA .IPSA index.