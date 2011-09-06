UPDATE 1-Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
* Copec to invest up to $450 mln on maintenance in 2012
* Copec confident to push ahead with Uruguay pulp mill
* Copec's Q2 profits fell short of market forecasts (Updates with CFO comments, details)
SANTIAGO, Sept 6 Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN said on Tuesday it planned to invest around $400 million to $450 million in 2012 on maintenance of its wood pulp to fishing units.
CFO Rodrigo Huidobro told an investor conference call the company maintained its plan to invest a total of $1.2 billion in 2011 on maintenance and projects, and was comfortable with low debt levels and Copec's debt to equity ratio.
"For next year, we should be looking at probably $400 million to $450 million maintenance Capex, plus whatever projects we might have going on," Huidobro said.
He said Copec was confident it would be able to push ahead as planned with a $1.9 billion pulp mill in Uruguay, where a prosecutor has asked the courts to halt the country's biggest ever investment project citing environmental concerns. [ID:nN1E77U14E]
Work has already started on the Montes del Plata mill, a
joint venture between Finnish paper maker Stora Enso (STERV.HE)
and Copec's unit Arauco, which is due to start operating early
in 2013.
Copec, among the world's five largest wood pulp exporters, last month reported its second-quarter profit rose 7.9 percent from a year earlier, boosted by higher revenue in the forestry sector due to high prices and sustained demand. [ID:nN1E77P1NU]
Net profit rose to $272.5 million from $252.5 million for the April-June period a year earlier, falling short of market expectations.
Copec is one of the top-weighted stock in the blue-chip IPSA index. It also has a fuel distribution and small mining division.
Shares in Copec were trading 0.07 percent weaker at 6,860 pesos each on Tuesday, outperforming the wider IPSA .IPSA blue chip index, which was down 0.19 percent. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
(Recasts, adds increasing rate of growth) Feb 10 U.S. energy companies accelerated the rate of growth in oil rigs added over the past four weeks by the most since 2012 as drillers take advantage of a rise in crude prices since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. Duri
Feb 10 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 14th week in the last 15, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there we