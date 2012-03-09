(Adds details on results, company quote.)

SANTIAGO, March 9 Chile's industrial conglomerate Copec on Friday reported an 8 percent drop in 2011 profit from a year earlier, stung by soaring sales costs despite a near-doubling revenue.

The company, among the world's five largest wood pulp exporters, reported a net profit of $933 million for the full year, below the $1.014 billion posted in 2010 and the $1.035 billion forecast by a Reuters poll.

"The drop in the company's operating profit is due in large part to a deterioration of the operating result of the forestry sector, which was hit by a downward trend in wood pulp prices during the second half of the year, as well as rising production and administrative costs," Copec said in a statement to Chile's regulator.

Lower demand in Europe, oversupply in Asia, credit restrictions in China and general uncertainty dragged wood pulp prices to a trough in the last quarter of the year, Copec added.

Revenue for the full year 2011 period was $21.125 billion, jumping nearly 74 percent from 2010, but a near doubling of sales costs hit the conglomerate's margins.

Copec, one of the top-weighted stocks in Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index, also has fuel distribution and fishing divisions. It announced in January that it will invest around $1 billion this year.

Shares of the conglomerate closed down 0.33 percent on Friday, before Copec announced its earnings, underperforming the wider IPSA index, which ended up 0.11 percent. (Reporting By Santiago newsroom. Writing by Anthony Esposito and Alexandra Ulmer.)