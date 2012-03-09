(Adds details on results, company quote.)
SANTIAGO, March 9 Chile's industrial
conglomerate Copec on Friday reported an 8 percent drop
in 2011 profit from a year earlier, stung by soaring sales costs
despite a near-doubling revenue.
The company, among the world's five largest wood pulp
exporters, reported a net profit of $933 million for the full
year, below the $1.014 billion posted in 2010 and the $1.035
billion forecast by a Reuters poll.
"The drop in the company's operating profit is due in large
part to a deterioration of the operating result of the forestry
sector, which was hit by a downward trend in wood pulp prices
during the second half of the year, as well as rising production
and administrative costs," Copec said in a statement to Chile's
regulator.
Lower demand in Europe, oversupply in Asia, credit
restrictions in China and general uncertainty dragged wood pulp
prices to a trough in the last quarter of the year, Copec added.
Revenue for the full year 2011 period was $21.125 billion,
jumping nearly 74 percent from 2010, but a near doubling of
sales costs hit the conglomerate's margins.
Copec, one of the top-weighted stocks in Santiago's
blue-chip IPSA stock index, also has fuel distribution
and fishing divisions. It announced in January that it will
invest around $1 billion this year.
Shares of the conglomerate closed down 0.33 percent on
Friday, before Copec announced its earnings, underperforming the
wider IPSA index, which ended up 0.11 percent.
(Reporting By Santiago newsroom. Writing by Anthony Esposito
and Alexandra Ulmer.)