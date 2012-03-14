SunPower posts bigger quarterly loss
Feb 15 SunPower Corp's quarterly loss widened, as the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker took a bigger restructuring charge.
SANTIAGO, March 14 Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec said on Wednesday it paid $294 million to increase to 98.24 percent its stake in the parent company of Colombian fuel company Organizacion Terpel, Proenergia Internacional.
Proenergia Internacional is the parent company of Colombia's Sociedad de Inversiones Energia, or SIE, which in turn is Organizacion Terpel's parent company.
Copec, whose businesses range from fuel distribution to wood pulp, did not say what its indirect stake in Organizacion Terpel would be. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)
Feb 15 SunPower Corp's quarterly loss widened, as the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker took a bigger restructuring charge.
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with close of U.S. markets, oil settlement prices)
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 Staff at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have been told that President Donald Trump is preparing a handful of executive orders related to the agency, to be signed once a new administrator is confirmed, two sources who attended the meeting told Reuters on Wednesday.