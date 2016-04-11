(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, April 11 "In copper we trust".
Such was the title of the presentation given by Jerry Jiao,
vice president at China's Minmetals Group, at last week's
CRU-CESCO conference in Chile.
Jiao looked beyond the current sharp braking in Chinese
demand growth, "an adjustment rather than big trouble", to paint
a bright future for copper usage in the country as its economy
moves towards a more consumerist model.
The theme was taken up by Robert Friedland, chairman and
founder of Ivanhoe Mines, who was in typical
evangelical form about copper's prospects as the world embraces
greener technology. nL2N1791V1
"As soon as you go green, you have an explosion in demand."
The problem for the copper industry executives meeting in
Chile last week, however, is not the bright future but the
stormy present.
A first-quarter rally, which lifted the London Metal
Exchange price to $5,131 per tonne, has fizzled out and
three-month metal ended the week looking battered and
bruised at $4,650.
SUPPLY CUTS - TOMORROW BUT NOT TODAY
Minmetal's Jiao might be forgiven for taking an optimistic
view of copper demand.
After all, Minmetal's listed arm, MMG, is in the
process of bringing on stream the new Las Bambas copper mine in
Peru.
It is just one of many projects planned and commissioned
during the heady years of the super-cycle and now contributing
to a particularly vicious down cycle of fading demand and rising
supply.
If attendees at last week's industry meeting in Santiago
were hoping for more production cutback announcements they were
disappointed.
Producers such as Chile's state-owned Codelco, Antofagasta
and Mantos Copper all banged the producer drum of
cutting costs but not actual production. nL2N1790E3
It is this lack of supply response that is pressuring copper
prices but with everyone slashing costs the real producer pain
hasn't yet really kicked in.
Perhaps the most bullish supply-side news at last week's
event was the cancellation of Chilean copper organisation
CESCO's exploration conference on the Monday.
The lack of interest is symptomatic of the collapse in
project development, Friedland's Ivanhoe excepted.
The man who brought the world such mines as Voisey's Bay in
Canada and Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia, is currently working on
another giant prospect, Kamoa in the Democratic Republic of
Congo.
Just about everyone else, though, has slammed the brakes on
their exploration and development activities.
That, in time, will generate its own up-cycle in prices.
We've been here before.
It was the collective failure by copper producers to
anticipate the surge in Chinese demand growth of the last decade
that contributed to the stratospheric rise in price to over
$10,000 per tonne in 2011.
And such is the severity of the downturn in planning for the
next generation of copper mines that the market will rebalance
even under the most pessimistic of demand scenarios, according
to CRU senior consultant, Matthew Wonnacott.
But only in the year 2020.
TRADING "RUMOURS, HEARSAY AND ANECDOTES"
With little in the way of supply response to current
depressed prices, the market is collectively trying to
second-guess the speed and scale of the Chinese demand slowdown.
The exercise is not helped by the increasingly erratic
behaviour of key Chinese economic figures.
The confusion runs all the way from the broadest of measures
such as GDP to sectoral specifics such as construction.
Noting the apparent contradiction between positive
construction metrics and secondary indicators in the first two
months of 2016, Wonnacott noted wrily that China seems to have
found a way of building without using either steel or cement.
One of the resulting problems from such statistical
confusion, he added, was that the market is left trading
"rumours, hearsay and anecdotes".
A comment that particularly applies right now to the level
of Chinese copper stocks.
Those registered with the Shanghai Futures Exchange have
mushroomed so far this year, while those lying in the more
opaque bonded warehouse system are also now rising again.
Is this metal all locked down in financing deals, as
suggested by Minmetal's Jiao, who described such stock as "no
longer just copper" but part of China's financial system?
Or might some of it spill out into the rest of the global
market, as suggested by reports last week that Chinese smelters
might themselves start exporting in the face of weak domestic
demand? nL3N16W1ZZ
Answers on a postcard.
But what everyone agrees is that there is no current demand
replacement for China. Other emerging countries such as India
might get there in time but right now China remains the only
copper game in town.
THE NEW GLOOMY CONSENSUS
And everyone seems to agree that with Chinese demand losing
much of its sparkle the price must go down before it goes up.
It totally fit the downbeat mood of the conference that it
actually rained on Tuesday, an unusual event in a city that
averages just one day of rain per month over the December-March
period.
The logic for lower prices is strong.
In an oversupplied market more production must exit and it
will not exit until it is forced to do so.
As producers have slashed costs, the global cost curve has
fallen steeply. At current prices only the most financially
vulnerable of producers have had to pull down the shutters.
The price, it follows, must travel further into the cost
curve for a sizeable supply response to materialise.
When Goldman Sachs last year forecast the price would hit
$4,500 by the end of 2016, it was deemed a super-bear.
Goldman's analyst Max Layton reiterated the reasons for the
bank's prognosis last week but he is no longer the sole
super-bear.
Many others have followed him downwards in the intervening
period with much talk of prices bottoming out in the low $4,000s
at last week's meeting.
Contrarians were in noticeable short supply.
The new consensus, it seems, is for more rainy days in
Santiago and other copper production centres.
But the problem with any sort of price consensus is that it
is all too often wrong. Copper producers are now living with the
fall-out from the collapse of the old consensus, which was that
Chinese industrialisation would march unrelentingly onwards.
That, we now know, is not how things panned out.
The only question with the new consensus is whether it is
too low or, gulp, still too high.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)