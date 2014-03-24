UPDATE 5-Oil falls as investors cut bullish bets on worries over U.S. output
* Libya's NOC says confident will regain control of oil ports
SANTIAGO, March 24 Global miner Anglo American said on Monday it was halting operations at its Los Bronces copper mine in central Chile because of a violent protest by contract workers.
Los Bronces, perched high in the Andes near Santiago, produced 416,300 tonnes of copper last year. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Libya's NOC says confident will regain control of oil ports
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life chief executive Keith Skeoch will manage the day-to-day running of the firm's business following its merger with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen's Martin Gilbert will handle external matters, the firms said.
LONDON, March 20 World markets baulked on Monday at the G20's decision to drop a decade-old pledge to resist trade protectionism, with stocks, the dollar, oil and the price of many major sovereign bonds all sliding into the red.