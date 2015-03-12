METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
March 12 Antofagasta Plc
* Los pelambres ( "company") reached an agreement to resolve protest actions announced on 8 march
* Normal operations will be resumed in coming days.
* Company expects that final impact of protesters' action will reduce production at mine by approximately 8,000 tonnes of copper for 2015
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.