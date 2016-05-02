PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO May 2 The Antucoya copper mine, located in northern Chile and controlled by Antofagasta Minerals, is "operating normally" after a worker accidentally fell and died there on Saturday night, the company said on Monday.
The company had said that operations were partially suspended while the accident was being investigated.
The mine, which is still in its ramp-up phase and expected to reach full capacity by mid-year, produced 12,700 tonnes of copper in the first quarter, according to the company.
Antofagasta Minerals is a unit of Antofagasta Plc. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by W Simon)
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.