SANTIAGO May 2 The Antucoya copper mine, located in northern Chile and controlled by Antofagasta Minerals, is "operating normally" after a worker accidentally fell and died there on Saturday night, the company said on Monday.

The company had said that operations were partially suspended while the accident was being investigated.

The mine, which is still in its ramp-up phase and expected to reach full capacity by mid-year, produced 12,700 tonnes of copper in the first quarter, according to the company.

Antofagasta Minerals is a unit of Antofagasta Plc. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by W Simon)