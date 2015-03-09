SANTIAGO, March 9 Antofagasta PLC's Los
Pelambres copper mine said it would immediately appeal a Chilean
court ruling on Monday that it should demolish a waste deposit
tank, saying that such a move would put operations and the
environment at risk.
A judge at the local Los Vilos tribunal ordered that the
mine knock down the tank, according to local media and a Twitter
account by a protest group from the nearby community of
Caimanes.
Protestors claim that the tank has diverted the course of a
local estuary, causing water shortages at a time of drought in
the region.
Over the last week, they have blocked access to the mine,
forcing Antofagasta, a FTSE-100 listed copper giant
controlled by Chile's wealthy Luksic family, to cut its output
from the project by around 5,000 tonnes.
But Los Pelambres said its proposed plan of works for the
project was sufficient to guarantee that water would flow from
the estuary to Caimanes.
"Demolishing the wall of the tank, which was authorized in
accordance with our environmental legislation and complies with
all the norms for its correct operation, would provoke great
damage to the Caimanes community and the environment," said Los
Pelambres in a statement on Monday.
"It would also imply the suspension of operations."
Antofagasta Chief Executive Diego Hernandez said the company
would do "everything necessary legally" to ensure the mine
operations continued.
It would not be the first casualty of the drought, in which
one of the driest Januarys on record has capped several years of
below-average rainfall in parts of Chile. Other mines, as well
as farmers, have sounded the alarm.
Los Pelambres, which is located about 200 km (125
miles)north of Santiago, produced some 405,000 tonnes of copper
in 2014. Chile, the world's top copper exporter, had an overall
output of around 5.8 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Marguerita Choy)