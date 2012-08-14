* Slower GDP growth, industrial output hit price outlook
* Chile 2012 copper output view cut to 5.404 mln tonnes
SANTIAGO Aug 14 Chile, the world's top copper
producer, lowered its 2012 average copper price outlook to $3.52
per pound from a previous estimate of $3.85, and sees prices
slipping to $3.48 next year.
"The lower copper price (forecast) is chiefly due to
downwardly revised GDP growth and industrial production in the
main copper consuming countries, as well as lower demand
expectations," state copper commission Cochilco said on Tuesday.
Copper prices have shed 12 percent since the
beginning of May on mounting fears of deteriorating economic
outlooks in top metals consumer China, the euro zone and the
United States.
But expectations for central bank stimulus measures amid
signs of global economic weakness have helped to limit copper's
downside, keeping prices locked in a trading range between
$7,200 a tonne ($3.25 per lb) and $7,800 a tonne ($3.55 per lb)
since mid-May.
BATTLING ON SEVERAL FRONTS
Chile, which produces about one-third of the world's copper,
is seen mining 5.404 million tonnes this year, significantly
down from a previous projection of 5.7 million tonnes.
The reduction is larger than the output of No. 1 copper
producer Codelco's giant Andina mine, which produced
about 234,400 tonnes of copper last year.
Chile's projected copper output would be a 2.7 percent
increase from last year's production.
The Andean country is battling fiercely dwindling ore grades
in its ageing mines, an uptick in labor actions, worker
accidents and extreme weather. But some expansions of its
behemoth mines and a few new deposits have lifted output in
recent months.
Chile's 2012 production will be boosted by a recovery in the
world No. 1 copper mine, Escondida, majority owned by BHP
Billiton Ltd, as well as higher output from Anglo
American Plc's disputed Los Bronces mine,
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's El Abra and
Antofagasta Minerals Plc's El Tesoro, Cochilco said.
But it added lower ore grades and operational problems will
hurt output from state copper giant Codelco, Anglo
and Xstrata Plc's Collahuasi, Freeport's Candelaria and
BHP'S Cerro Colorado.
A Cochilco official told Reuters the downwardly revised
output forecasts were due to lower production at Collahuasi and
Codelco.
Production at the world's No. 3 copper mine, Collahuasi, is
expected to improve in the second half of the year from the
first six months, but its full-year output will likely still be
below last year's levels, a company executive said last month.
Codelco produced a record 1.735 million tonnes of copper
last year, but the firm forecast its 2012 output will dip before
rising to 2.1 million tonnes by 2020 as its ambitious expansion
plans come on line.
Production in 2013 is expected to reach 5.51 million tonnes
due to a recovery in output from Codelco, Escondida and
Collahuasi, Cochilco said.