By Moises Avila

SANTIAGO, Sept 13 The world's top copper producer, Chile, still expects copper prices to average $4.17 per lb in 2011, before easing to $4.04 next year, its commission Cochilco said Tuesday.

The three-month copper contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was bid at $8,810 a tonne on Tuesday, equivalent to $3.996 a pound.

Chile's state-run copper commission expects a global copper supply deficit of around 560,000 tonnes in 2011, and a deficit of 179,000 tonnes in 2012. That compares with a 90,000 tonne shortfall in 2010.

"The copper supply deficit forecast for this year will be around 560,000 tonnes ... due to a reduction in estimates of copper supply, which is in part explained by lower production in Chile with respect to what was estimated at the start of the year," Cochilco said in a statement.

"This drop in production is due as much to technical factors as it is due to climactic and labor issues," it added. The commission forecast Chile's copper output would total 5.4 million tonnes this year, rising to 5.9 million tonnes in 2012. It sees Chile's copper exports worth $57.3 billion in 2011, increasing to $61.4 billion next year.

Cochilco said it saw long-term copper demand rising in China, Brazil and India, and contracting in the United States, Japan and Western Europe. (Editing by Simon Gardner and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by John Picinich)