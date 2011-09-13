European shares end at 2-week high, SocGen and Total advance
* Bank of America analysts upbeat on European equities (Adds details, closing prices)
SANTIAGO, Sept 13 The world's top copper producer, Chile, said on Tuesday it expects copper prices to average $4.17 a lb in 2011, before easing to $4.04 a lb next year.
Chile's state-run copper commission, Cochilco, expects a global copper supply deficit of 560,000 tonnes in 2011, and a deficit of 179,000 tonnes in 2012. That compares with a 90,000 tonne shortfall in 2010.
Cochilco said it saw long-term copper demand rising in China, Brazil and India, and contracting in the United States, Japan and Western Europe. (Reporting by Moises Avila; Editing by Simon Gardner and Alexandra Ulmer)
* Bank of America analysts upbeat on European equities (Adds details, closing prices)
Feb 9 In the face of U.S. state regulatory hurdles, U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life said on Thursday it extended the deadline for its $1.6 billion sale to China's Anbang Insurance Group, and has negotiated the right to accept other offers.
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 The International Monetary Fund does not see firm evidence that currency wars are nearing but would like to see Group of 20 major economies reaffirm their commitment to free and fair trade this year, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.