SANTIAGO, Sept 13 The world's top copper producer, Chile, said on Tuesday it expects copper prices to average $4.17 a lb in 2011, before easing to $4.04 a lb next year.

Chile's state-run copper commission, Cochilco, expects a global copper supply deficit of 560,000 tonnes in 2011, and a deficit of 179,000 tonnes in 2012. That compares with a 90,000 tonne shortfall in 2010.

Cochilco said it saw long-term copper demand rising in China, Brazil and India, and contracting in the United States, Japan and Western Europe. (Reporting by Moises Avila; Editing by Simon Gardner and Alexandra Ulmer)