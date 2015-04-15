(Adds CEO comments, details throughout)
By Anthony Esposito and Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, April 15 Chilean state-run copper
miner Codelco expects its annual copper production to reach
about 2 million tonnes by 2026 as it invests $25 billion in new
mines and expansion projects to boost output.
Codelco produced 1.67 million tonnes of copper in
2014 from its 100 percent owned mines, but its position as the
world's No. 1 producer is being threatened by declining ore
grades, high energy costs, and permitting delays for new
projects.
Cash costs are seen as relatively stable, averaging around
$1.51 a pound between 2015 and 2019, marginally higher than last
year's $1.50, Chief Executive Officer Nelson Pizarro told
journalists at a meeting during the CESCO/CRU copper conference
in Chile on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Pizarro shrugged off suggestions that Codelco
could soon lose its top spot to a miner such as Freeport-McMoRan
Inc, saying he preferred to focus on profits. Codelco's
pretax profits are seen at over $10 billion from 2015 to 2019.
Codelco is betting on a $25 billion investment plan over the
next five years, led by giant projects such as converting
open-pit Chuquicamata into an underground mine, and adding a new
level to century-old El Teniente, the world's biggest
underground copper mine.
With all that on its plate, Codelco was not considering
buying new assets, Pizarro said on Wednesday.
"Codelco has all its resources placed in the development of
its structural projects," he said.
"ASSURED PERMANENT DEMAND"
Fundamentals for the base metal remained strong, Pizarro
said, adding that economic growth in China and India "assured
permanent demand for copper" in coming years.
Mirroring the comments other miners have made during the
CESCO/CRU conference, Codelco sees a previously forecast copper
market surplus for 2015 essentially disappearing.
The market will likely have a slight surplus of 50,000
tonnes in 2015 before balancing out in 2016, said Victor Perez,
head of Codelco's commercial planning and markets.
