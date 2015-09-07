By Fabian Cambero
| CALAMA, Chile, Sept 7
CALAMA, Chile, Sept 7 The ambitious investment
plans of Chile's state-run copper producer Codelco are in
tatters as it faces delays to mine expansions and keeps at least
one unprofitable project running with global copper prices
plumbing multi-year lows.
Expansion of the key Andina mine has been delayed by two
years and a plan to take the century-old Chuquicamata mine
underground is behind schedule, hampered by operational setbacks
and financing and environmental concerns, company insiders say.
Meanwhile, Codelco, the world's No. 1 copper
supplier, is keeping unprofitable mines like Salvador open,
apparently to protect jobs and save President Michelle
Bachelet's leftist government more confrontations with unions.
"The juncture at this moment is awful," Carlos Caballero,
head of Codelco's new Ministro Hales mine, told Reuters.
Codelco's troubled outlook raises doubts over whether it
will be able to bolster production to a targeted 2 million
tonnes per year by 2026, from 1.67 million tonnes in 2014.
It also puts Bachelet in a difficult position because
Codelco, hit by an end to the commodities boom, is generating
less of the income she needs to finance ambitious and
long-promised social programs.
Codelco says it needs to invest $25 billion over five years
to dig deeper at new and existing sites and keep production
flowing. With copper prices at a six-year-low, the cash-strapped
government has so far pledged just $4 billion in returned
profits between 2015 and 2020.
Codelco hands its profits to the state, and is funded in
part by the return of some profit and in part by issuing debt.
Last year, the government received some $3 billion profit
from Codelco, the lowest level since 2003. In 2012, the company
paid $7.5 billion into Chile's coffers.
Bachelet's government and Codelco now face a financing
quandary. The government has pledged billions of dollars for an
overhaul of the education system and other social initiatives
and is reluctant to promise more funds to Codelco at a time when
the economy is struggling and copper prices are low.
But issuing more debt would hit Codelco's investment grade
and returning the company to private hands is politically
unpalatable.
The government says it is taking its cue from the company.
"We will have to see what decisions Codelco makes to see
what path the government will take," Mining Minister Aurora
Williams said.
BEHIND SCHEDULE
The bind in which Chile and Codelco are caught is emblematic
of the problems facing resource-dependent emerging market
economies as the commodities boom collapses.
In Chile, the slump has meant output cuts, falling income
and job insecurity.
Last week Freeport McMoran, the world's No. 2 miner,
said it was cutting jobs as it slashed operations by half at its
El Abra mine - in which Codelco has a 49 percent stake.
Codelco's chief executive, Nelson Pizarro, acknowledged last
month that some of the firm's plans "need to go into intensive
care" as he announced a redesign of the $6.8 billion Andina mine
expansion to cut costs, improve water use and make it more
acceptable to environmental activists.
Codelco told Reuters that would mean a two-year set-back.
In Calama, a small and modest city in the heart of Chile's
copper belt, a union spokesman at the company's flagship
Chuquicamata said its $4.2 billion transformation into an
underground mine was running two years behind schedule and that
the firm's targeted 2019 completion date was unrealistic.
"There is no way the construction can hit the deadlines,"
said Jaime Graz, head of the mine's main union.
Chuquicamata, which famously triggered the political
consciousness of Argentine revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara,
has faced operational and engineering issues, Graz said.
The setbacks to Andina and Chuquicamata come on top of
already announced delays at two other projects, Radomiro Tomic
and El Teniente.
FUNDING GAP
Copper makes up over half of Chile's exports, leaving it
more exposed than other Latin American economies to the slowdown
in China, which accounts for half the world's copper demand.
Chile and Codelco, which was nationalized under socialist
president Salvador Allende in the 1970s, have survived copper
slumps before. With prices down some 50 percent from a 2011
high, industry insiders believe Codelco's strategy is to slow
new investment projects and ride out the storm.
Codelco has benefited from the slide in oil prices and has
managed to cut costs at most projects. But its smallest mine,
Salvador, has not been viable for some time.
Net unit cash costs at Salvador were $6.20 a pound in the
second quarter of 2015, according to Thomson Reuters GFMS, way
above the company average of $1.36. The copper price is
currently at around $2.30.
Plans to expand Salvador, known as the Rajo Inca project,
have not even reached pre-feasibility stage, raising questions
over the mine's future.
"The most sensible and profitable thing to do would be to
close Salvador now and open it if Rajo Inca is viable," a senior
Codelco executive told Reuters.
Former Codelco executives said Salvador should be a low
priority and that optimistic announcements on Salvador's future
were "intended to keep people's hopes up".
Closing the mine would entail job losses and could be
politically damaging to Bachelet, who is already struggling with
low approval ratings.
Some question if Codelco's overall investment plans will
deliver a return, even if prices recover.
"When they are completed it will have cost $40 billion and
how much will production increase? How much could be produced
elsewhere with that money?" said one copper market trader.
(Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Richard Lough and
Kieran Murray)