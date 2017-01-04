SANTIAGO Jan 4 Workers at BHP Billiton-owned Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, could go on strike in February if collective contract talks with the company are unsuccessful, union spokesman Carlos Allende told Reuters on Wednesday.

Allende said that "clearly the company is creating an open conflict" that could lead to a strike next month after all of the workers' demands were rejected by the firm. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Antonio de la Jara)