UPDATE 2-Germany threatens retaliation if US sanctions harm its firms
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
SANTIAGO Feb 20 Striking workers at Chilean copper mine Escondida and mine owner BHP Billiton will go ahead with a meeting on Monday afternoon, the union told Reuters.
The government had invited the two sides to meet to try to find a way forward after a 12-day strike at the world's biggest copper mine. But there had been doubts as to whether the meeting would happen after the company stipulated conditions. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Leslie Adler)
LONDON, June 16 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to announce on Tuesday whether it will bring criminal charges against Barclays and some of its former senior executives over a 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatar, according to a person familiar with the plans.
LONDON/NEW YORK, June 16 Global equities have recovered rapidly after tumbling this month as technology firms sold off, suggesting investors remain confident about the last of the Trump reflation trades but are taking a more discerning approach to stock-picking.