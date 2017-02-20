SANTIAGO Feb 20 Striking workers at Chilean copper mine Escondida and mine owner BHP Billiton will go ahead with a meeting on Monday afternoon, the union told Reuters.

The government had invited the two sides to meet to try to find a way forward after a 12-day strike at the world's biggest copper mine. But there had been doubts as to whether the meeting would happen after the company stipulated conditions. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Leslie Adler)