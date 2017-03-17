UPDATE 3-Tesco sales growth overshadowed by Amazon's Whole Foods move
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
SANTIAGO, March 17 Chile's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, has made key changes to its contract offer to workers and agreed to the union's invitation to resume talks, local newspaper La Tercera reported on Friday.
The strike at the BHP Billiton-owned mine has lasted 37 days. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, June 16 Copper and gold explorer SolGold on Friday said it was raising $41.2 million, on top of more than $30 million announced in October, as it widens its search for resources in Ecuador after already finding one world class asset.
* Bond yields also down after data; oil edges higher (Updates with U.S. trading; changes dateline, previous LONDON)