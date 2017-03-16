SANTIAGO, March 16 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida mine in Chile, the world's biggest copper mine, said on Thursday that it would return to the negotiating table if the company gave a written guarantee that it would only discuss the union's three key demands.

The union's three demands are that it wants Escondida not to trim benefits in the existing contract, not make shift patterns more taxing, and to offer the same benefits to new workers as those already at the mine.

