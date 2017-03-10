SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has had a preliminary conversation with its union as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, a source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.

Escondida, controlled by BHP Billiton , is preparing a new contract offer and has no current plans to bring in replacement workers, the source said. The company had previously said it would not seek to replace workers for the first 30 days but that deadline was reached Friday.

