SANTIAGO, March 22 BHP Billiton has decided to suspend work indefinitely at projects linked to its Escondida mine in Chile, such as construction work at its Coloso desalinization plant and its Los Colorados concentrator, the company said on Wednesday.

The company said in a statement the decision was due to continued blockades by the Escondida mine's 2,500-member union, which has been on strike for 42 days. (Reporting by Gram Slattery)