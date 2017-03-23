SANTIAGO, March 23 The negotiation process between BHP Billiton and striking workers at its Escondida mine in Chile has ended unsuccessfully, Escondida mine president Marcelo Castillo said on Thursday, and the company will try to restart operations.

The company will also evaluate an option of the Chilean labor code that would allow miners to work under the previous contract for 18 months, if miners present the option, Castillo said. He added that that option, known as Article 369, would create a complex scenario for both parties.

