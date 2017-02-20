UPDATE 2-Germany threatens retaliation if US sanctions harm its firms
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
SANTIAGO Feb 19 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, said on Sunday that company representatives would attend government-sponsored talks with striking workers on Monday as long as the union did not interfere with a shift change for non-unionized employees.
Unionized workers at the mine controlled by BHP Billiton marked their 11th day on strike on Sunday after talks over a new labor contract broke down last week.
"If the entrance to Escondida Mine is blocked and as a result a shift change scheduled for 11 a.m. (1400 GMT) cannot occur, the company will not attend the meeting," Escondida said in a statement.
The company said contracted workers had been allowed to access the mine in Antofagasta over the weekend. The union by law has to keep a minimum number of workers on site to ensure safety at the mine. Workers performing other tasks continue to enter and the company can hire temporary employees after 15 days.
A union member said striking workers were committed to attending the meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday. Both sides agreed to the meeting last week, but their demands remained far apart.
Escondida, majority-controlled by BHP with minority participation by Rio Tinto and Japanese companies including Mitsubishi Corp, produced over 1 million tonnes of copper, about 5 percent of the world's total, last year. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
LONDON, June 16 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to announce on Tuesday whether it will bring criminal charges against Barclays and some of its former senior executives over a 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatar, according to a person familiar with the plans.
LONDON/NEW YORK, June 16 Global equities have recovered rapidly after tumbling this month as technology firms sold off, suggesting investors remain confident about the last of the Trump reflation trades but are taking a more discerning approach to stock-picking.